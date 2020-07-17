Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $73.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $141,317.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,580.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,079 shares of company stock worth $3,087,248. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 110.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 231,676 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

