Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.06

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 3411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 485,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 206,299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

