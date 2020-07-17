Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,878.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.