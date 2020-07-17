Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,516.80

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,477.60, but opened at $1,516.80. Tesla shares last traded at $1,514.33, with a volume of 10,828,740 shares.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $685.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,071.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

