Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.20

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 145000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

