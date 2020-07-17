Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

