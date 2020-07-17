Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.