Tiaa Fsb Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

