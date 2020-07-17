Tiaa Fsb Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

State Street stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

