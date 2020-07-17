Tiaa Fsb Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,755 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.