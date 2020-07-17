Tiaa Fsb Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

