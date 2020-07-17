Tiaa Fsb Has $5.39 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average is $177.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

