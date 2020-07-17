Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

