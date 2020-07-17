Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $86,007,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 797.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 542,290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 289,808 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.34, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.