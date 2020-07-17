Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 754.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA opened at $35.95 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.