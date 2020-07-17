Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.39 on Friday. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.