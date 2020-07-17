Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 559,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
