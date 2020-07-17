Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 559,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.