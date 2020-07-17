Tiaa Fsb Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

