Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,026 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $155.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

