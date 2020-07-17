Tiaa Fsb Sells 15,544 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 480,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

