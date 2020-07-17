Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,308 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after purchasing an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $446,977,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

