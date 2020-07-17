Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,133,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.