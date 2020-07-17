Tiaa Fsb Sells 459 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.