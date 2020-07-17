Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $121.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.