Todd A. Foley Sells 11,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.77 on Friday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

