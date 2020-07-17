Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,753 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

TOL stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

