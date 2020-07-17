TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $434.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock valued at $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares valued at $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

