TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $26,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,700. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 485.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

