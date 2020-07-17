Tunc Doluca Sells 60,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 346,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 109,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

