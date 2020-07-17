Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.46

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 211862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,681,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,622 shares of company stock worth $8,394,484 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $734,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 322,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $18,048,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

