Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $88.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

RARE stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $91.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

