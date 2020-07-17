UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.49% of UMB Financial worth $78,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $49.00 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

