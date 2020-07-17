UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Phillip L. Cohen Sells 1,209 Shares

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,445.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UniFirst stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $55,289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UniFirst by 314.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $10,350,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UniFirst by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

