Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.84. Unum Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 423,393 shares.

UMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

