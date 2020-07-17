Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

