Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.