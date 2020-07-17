VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 8.6%

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 34,111,961 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 8,723,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 1,341,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,032,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 604,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 556,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312,960 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

