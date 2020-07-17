Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

News stories about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

NYSE:WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

