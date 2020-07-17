Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

