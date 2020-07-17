Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.38, 3,195,801 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,296,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,459.15. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

