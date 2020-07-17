W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $333.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

