Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

