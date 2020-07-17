Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) recently:

7/7/2020 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

7/3/2020 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2020 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

7/1/2020 – Avid Bioservices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2020 – Avid Bioservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

5/28/2020 – Avid Bioservices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

CDMO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,165,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 30.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 736,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 704,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 102,811 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

