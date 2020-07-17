Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.