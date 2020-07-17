Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,031 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.