Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 260,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 522,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $21.52 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

