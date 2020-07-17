Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $218,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14.

