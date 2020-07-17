Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.