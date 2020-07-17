Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

