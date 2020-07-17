Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,754 Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Standard AVB Financial stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

